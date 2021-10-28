In its 100th year of operation, the Cranbrook Rotary Club has donated $44,000 thanks to funds raised through the club’s virtual bingo night.

The money is being split among eight different local groups, including a $10,000 donation to the Cranbrook Food Bank.

“The Cranbrook Rotary Club has always supported organizations in the community, things like helping to house vulnerable citizens, supporting kids and seniors, investing in arts and sports and building trails,” said Club President Leanne Jensen. “We looked at the list of requests for donations and wanted to choose a wide diversity of groups we could help to benefit everyone in our city.”

The money was raised through the Club’s weekly Rotary Community Bingo, held every Friday for the last several months.

Jensen said the idea for bingo night came from the Golden Rotary Club as a way for people to have an activity during closures caused by COVID-19 regulations.

“Golden opened it up to the other clubs in B.C. and I think there are about 14 or 15 clubs that are a part of it now. The community that has formed online has really been wonderful, there are people that truly look forward to Friday night,” explained Jensen.

Donation money will go to the following organizations: