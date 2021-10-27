Cranbrook’s own Jaimee Spring will be competing in the 2021 Western Regional Women’s U18 Championship in Manitoba.

In an interview with Dennis Walker, Spring said the training needed to reach this level is intense but fulfilling.

“It’s definitely a dedication to training five days a week and putting the work in but it’s worth it going into these camps and doing great in fitness testing. You just feel confident when you get there.”

The championship is set to be held in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba from November 1st to 6th, 2021.

Team B.C. will play its first game on November 2nd, against Team Manitoba.

All games will be available on Hockey TV throughout the entire tournament.

This is one of the last chances for the girls to play in front of National Team scouts and coaches before the final roster of the Canadian U18 National Team is selected.

That team will travel to Sweden in early January for the 2022 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championships.

“Hockey is my life and everything I do is dedicated to playing hockey,” said Spring.