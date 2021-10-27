Local businesses are invited to participate in what is being touted as the largest business survey ever launched in the Elk Valley.

According to officials with the Elk Valley Economic Initiative (EVEI), the survey will focus on identifying local business needs, challenges, and opportunities.

The results will produce economic data for the Elk Valley to help local businesses and agencies make informed decisions for long-term success.

Licensed businesses in Elkford, Fernie and Sparwood will be able to participate in the survey, which should take about 20 minutes to complete.

To further incentivize businesses to participate, EVEI officials said those who complete the survey will be entered into a draw for a 2-night deluxe accommodation stay at Island Lake Lodge next summer.

“The more businesses that complete the survey, the more accurate data we will have to make efficient, localized, and meaningful improvements to the Elk Valley business environment. I believe this is the first step in making long-term positive economic growth in the Elk Valley, driven by local business,” said Taylor Jenkins, Economic Recover Advisor with the EVEI.

Once complete, an action-oriented report will be published on the EVEI website. It will be reviewed by all committee members to set priorities to address identified business needs.

