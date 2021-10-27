Rudolph Hofer, wanted by police for child pornography offences. (Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP)

Cranbrook RCMP is asking for public assistance in the search of a man wanted for child pornography offences.

Police officials said a province-wide unendorsed warrant is out for 73-year-old Rudolph Hofer for possession of child pornography and a breach of undertaking.

RCMP said Hofer is described as standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds with salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.