The provincial government is providing support for people wanting to charge their electric vehicles at their apartment building or office.

The Province’s CleanBC Go Electric EV Charger Rebate program is receiving $10 million to help with the costs of EVs.

Condominiums, apartments and workplaces that purchase and install eligible EV chargers can receive up to 50 per cent of the costs back to a maximum of $2,000 per charger.

“To better support British Columbians living in condominiums and apartments, we’re offering rebates to make more buildings EV ready,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation.

“With the highest uptake rates of EV adoption in North America, we want to make sure that more people supporting our transition to a low-carbon economy have easy access to charging infrastructure.”

Single-family homes can also receive a 50 per cent rebate when installing a charger at their townhouse or duplex, but they can only get a maximum of $350.