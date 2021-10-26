A red van that was missing and presumed stolen from Invermere was found abandoned in Golden on Thursday, October 21st.

Columbia Valley RCMP said they received a report of a suspicious red van in Spur Valley, which had departed northbound on Highway 95.

The van had been stored in Invermere and when the investigating officer followed up with the registered owner they discovered it was missing.

The van was then found in Golden later that same day.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.