Capital roads projects in Cranbrook are nearing completion for the year, with the total cost nearing $9.6 million.

City staff said most of the significant projects were finished by early last week.

“I am very happy to see this continued push forward in the improvement of our infrastructure and road network across the City,” says Mayor Lee Pratt.

“The condition of our roads in Cranbrook continue to move in a positive direction due in part to the dedicated road tax, and the hard work and planning of our staff, our consultants and our contractors. There is still lots of work to do and we are committed to continuing these improvements.”

City staff said the largest, most complex project was the lagoon and influent trunk main.

According to the city, construction was completed at a value of $4.5 million, surface restoration is scheduled to be complete by the end of October and final concrete and paving will be postponed until 2022.

The $1.6 million Innes Avenue project has wrapped up, with water, sewer, and storm sewer infrastructure being installed.

City staff said some upgrades and repairs to utilities were done at the same time.

Water, sewer and storm sewer infrastructure were also installed on 2A Avenue, with some additional paving and sidewalk replacement on 3rd Avenue.

Phase one of the Mount Royal remediation work is done and sewer reconstruction is nearly complete on Mount Royal Drive, with road construction to follow. The cost for this project is estimated to be $1.2 million.

City staff said design work is finished on the Wildstone Pressure Reducing Valve (PRV) Replacement project and work along Wildstone Drive is complete and repaving is done.

“Staff is targeting installation of the new PRV building in November with potential commissioning before the end of 2021, subject to material availability,” said city staff.

The value of this project is nearly $600,000.