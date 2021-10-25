The College of the Rockies is launching work-integrated learning (WIL) for various programs in summer 2022 and is inviting the regional business community to be involved in the first phase, co-operative education.

COTR officials said co-operative education will provide students with the opportunity to work in an industry related to their program. Study terms would be separated by a period of paid relevant work, up to four months long.

“College of the Rockies students are eager to receive hands-on experience and are ready to make meaningful contributions to local businesses,” said Jack Moes, Dean of Trades and Technology.

“Through co-op placements, these students will bring their skills, knowledge and enthusiasm to employers who, in turn, can economically add depth to their workforce and increase job capacity within their organization.”

Before it officially kicks off, an informational webinar will take place so employers can learn more about the benefits of participating in the program.

Businesses wanting to take part in the webinar will have four chances, 1:00 p.m. on November 4th or 18th and at 4:00 p.m. on November 9th or 25th.

The 2022 launch of the WIL program may include 13 programs, including criminal and social justice, kinesiology and business.