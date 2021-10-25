News More COVID-19 clinics coming to Kootenays SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff October 25, 2021 (Supplied by Pixabay) Pop-up vaccine clinics are scheduled across the region especially in the Kootenay-Boundary area. Appointments aren’t necessary, so anyone in the area can walk in and get a first or second dose. Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for a vaccine and a second dose can be received four weeks or 28 days after a first dose. Proof of two doses is now required for people wanting to partake in certain events and services. Pop-up Clinics: – Castlegar Health Centre, November 13th, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m – Chahko-Mika Mall, Nelson, November 13th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Salmo Health & Wellness Clinic, October 27th and November 10th and 24th, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Midway Health Centre, October 27th and November 17th and 24th, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Midway Fire Hall, November 5th, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Rock Creek Medical Clinic, November 2nd, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – McArthur Centre, Greenwood, November 3rd, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Beaverdell Community Hall, November 10th, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ongoing immunization clinics: – Cranbrook, Tamarack Mall, Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Creston Health Centre, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Elkford Community Conference Centre, Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Fernie, Elk Valley Hospital – Acute Respiratory Care Clinic Room, Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Invermere Public Health Centre, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Kimberley Health Centre, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Sparwood Health Centre, Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Castlegar Health Centre, Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Grand Forks, 7473 3rd Street, Tuesdays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Nelson Nelson Health Unit, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9:15 a.m. –to 3:30 p.m. – Trail Kiro Wellness Centre (starting Oct 31) Sundays, Mondays & Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.