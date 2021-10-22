Users on the Holland Creek water system are asked to prepare ahead of Tuesday, as crews will shut off the water to work on repairs.

Officials with the Regional District of East Kootenay said the shut-off will start around 8 a.m. on October 26th, with services shut off for approximately eight hours.

Those in the area are encouraged to store water in advance for cooking and flushing.

After work is complete, a boil water notice will be issued for the community until tests show that water is safe for human consumption.