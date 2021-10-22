The Food Hub opened on October 15th, 2021 with the goal of providing opportunities for food producers and processors within the region.

The project was jointly funded by the provincial government and the Columbia Basin Trust, with the CBT kicking in $150,000 for commercial-scale equipment.

“The Fields Forward Society has worked tirelessly to develop a vision for collaboration for Basin food producers and processors that benefits the whole region. The Trust has been a proud supporter of this project from early on, seeing the opportunity to increase Basin residents’ access to foods that are locally produced and processed,” said Johnny Strilaeff, President and CEO of Trust.

“The Kootenay Farms Food Hub will increase and strengthen food and beverage options available in the region, helping producers to work together and expand offerings, while also creating employment opportunities.”

CBT officials said the project will allow people to have access to community-based processing equipment and facilities that might otherwise be too expensive.

“The Columbia Basin Trust has provided Fields Forward with tremendous support over the last three years,” said Elizabeth Quinn, Executive Director of Fields Forward Society.

“We couldn’t have succeeded with this Food Hub initiative without their ongoing interest and support in food security and farming.”

The project will also offer sales support and an aggregation and distribution service.