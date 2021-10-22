News Interior Health reports recent COVID-19 exposures at 10 East Kootenay schools SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff October 22, 2021 (Ryley McCormack, MyEastKootenaynow.com Staff) Interior Health has reported potential COVID-19 exposures at 10 schools in the East Kootenay, eight of which are in Cranbrook. According to IH officials, public health will notify staff and students who need to take a specific action when a COVID-19 exposure event happens. “Interior Health will post exposure notifications when a staff member or student attended school while infectious and there is a possible risk of exposure to COVID-19,” said officials with Interior Health. While most of the active exposure notifications are in Cranbrook, there is one at Sparwood Secondary and another at Eileen Madson Primary School in Invermere. In Creston, one COVID-19 exposure event is active at Creston Valley Secondary School. Schools are removed from the list 14 days after their exposure date. The schools and their exposure dates are as follows: Cranbrook (School District 5): Kootenay Christian Academy October 8th TM Roberts Elementary School October 8th Parkland Middle School October 8th Laurie Middle School October 8th, 11th and 12th Pinewood Elementary School October 8th, 11th, 12th and 13th Kootenay Orchards Elementary October 8th and 12th Mount Baker Secondary October 8th and 9th Highlands Elementary October 12th to 15th Sparwood (School District 5): Sparwood Secondary October 11th Invermere (School District 6): Eileen Madson Primary School October 12th to 14th Creston (School District 8): Creston Valley Secondary School October 11th and 13th Tags: COVID-19Interior Health