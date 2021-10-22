Interior Health has reported potential COVID-19 exposures at 10 schools in the East Kootenay, eight of which are in Cranbrook.

According to IH officials, public health will notify staff and students who need to take a specific action when a COVID-19 exposure event happens.

“Interior Health will post exposure notifications when a staff member or student attended school while infectious and there is a possible risk of exposure to COVID-19,” said officials with Interior Health.

While most of the active exposure notifications are in Cranbrook, there is one at Sparwood Secondary and another at Eileen Madson Primary School in Invermere.

In Creston, one COVID-19 exposure event is active at Creston Valley Secondary School.

Schools are removed from the list 14 days after their exposure date.

The schools and their exposure dates are as follows: