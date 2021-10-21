A part of King Street will be closed on Monday, allowing crews to work on maintenance on the railway tracks.

City of Cranbrook officials said the road between Cobham/Briar Avenue through to Highway 3 will not allow traffic from 9 a.m. to about 2 p.m. on October 25th.

Drivers will have to take alternate routes such as Jim Smith Lake Road or Briar Avenue to 6th Street Northwest.

Access to businesses in the area will be maintained with some delays expected.