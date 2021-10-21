65 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the East Kootenay and Creston Valley, dipping below 100 for the first time since August.

According to data from the B.C. Centre for disease control, Kimberley has zero new infections to report between October 10th and 16th.

Meanwhile, Cranbrook had a total of 43 new cases. It has been consistent in its place as the area with the most infections for several weeks.

Windermere reported the next highest new case numbers, with 10, followed by Creston with six. In that same time frame, Fernie reported five new cases, and Golden had just one.

Last week’s case numbers represent a significant dip for the region, as 126 cases were reported across the region between October 3rd and 9th.

Fully vaccinated people over 12 years old continue to slowly climb in number across the East Kootenay. BCDCD data on the percentage of people 12 and up who have received both doses followed by those 50 and up for the entire region can be found below: