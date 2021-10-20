The Village of Radium is reminding residents that business licenses are required for Short Term Rentals.

Under the bylaw, a $10,000 fine could be given to anyone who carries on with an STR, breaches a condition of their license, or violates any provision of the bylaw.

Fees for applying for a license will cost $250 for new applications, $150 for renewals and $100 if the STR changes ownership.

Business license can be found on the Village of Radium website and bylaw details can be found here.