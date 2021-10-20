Uncategorized STRs in Radium require business licenses SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff October 20, 2021 (Photo by Jason Caven, Vista Radio) The Village of Radium is reminding residents that business licenses are required for Short Term Rentals. Under the bylaw, a $10,000 fine could be given to anyone who carries on with an STR, breaches a condition of their license, or violates any provision of the bylaw. Fees for applying for a license will cost $250 for new applications, $150 for renewals and $100 if the STR changes ownership. Business license can be found on the Village of Radium website and bylaw details can be found here.