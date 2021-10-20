The Elk Valley RCMP is asking drivers to slow down and be aware of large animals crossing the highway, especially at night.

According to RCMP officials, research shows there are hundreds of collisions with large animals along Highway 3 in the Elk Valley every year.

They said most collisions are reported but the aftermath of dead elk, bears, and deer on the side of the highway are regularly seen.

Speed and not paying attention are often the cause.

The RCMP says slowing down from 110 km/h to 100 km/h when between Fernie and Sparwood would only increase driving times by 10 minutes, but hitting an animal would add a lot more time.