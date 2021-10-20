Cranbrook RCMP has launched a new initiative to inform residents on how you can help cut down on theft by keeping belongings secure.

City of Cranbrook officials said the “9 p.m. routine” is designed to act as a reminder to remove any valuables from your vehicle, lock the doors on your vehicle, home garage and sheds, turn on any exterior lights and activate all alarms security systems.

RCMP suggests setting a reminder on a smartphone to follow the routine, which officials said will help ensure a safer and more secure community.

“Thieves generally look for easy targets. Many vehicle burglaries, and to a lesser degree, stolen vehicles, occur because of vehicles being left unlocked,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron with the Cranbrook RCMP. “Thieves walk through neighbourhoods, trying vehicle door handles, hoping to find an unlocked vehicle. The best way to prevent vehicle burglaries is to remove all your valuables, lock your vehicle’s doors upon exiting and take the keys to the vehicle inside your residence.”

Staff said vehicle security is important to remember, especially as the holiday season draws near.

“Keeping valuables safely hidden, leaving any purchases or gifts locked in the trunk and ensuring your vehicle is locked when you leave are important to remember,” said City officials.