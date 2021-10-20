A resolution has been reached in the prosecution of Montane Development Ltd. regarding its work on the Brewery Creek Lands.

In 2020, the City of Fernie took Montane Development to court over a failure “to obtain the required Watercourse Protection Development Permit and Hazard Lands Development Permit” before work near the site began.

City officials say the resolution requires the development company to follow through with the application for a Watercourse Development Protection Permit that was initially submitted in May of 2020.

The resolution also includes requirements for approval that will address work in the Brewery Creek/Brewery Ponds area and the entrance lands, addressing all required Development Permit guidelines through to the “final product” regarding drainage and environmental management.

“The City is satisfied that Montane will address all regulatory matters, including any that may be required by the Ministry of Environment, with respect to the Brewery Creek wetlands,” said Fernie officials. “Further, Montane Development Ltd. has committed to seek and obtain any development permits as required prior to any future work on its lands.”

The City will not make any further statement on the matter.