Road work is continuing on 13th Street between 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue.

City of Fernie staff said sidewalks will be intermittently closed on October 19th and 20th.

A full road closure will then take place on Thursday, October 21st and 22nd for repaving.

City staff said flagging and detours will be in place to direct traffic and pedestrians.

The CIty is asking drivers to be cautious and to follow all posted signage.