The City of Cranbrook wants to know the best way to provide information to residents and business owners.

City staff are currently reviewing and updating the City’s communications strategy for 2022 and want to better understand the preferred way the city engages with the community.

“With so many information channels and media partners accessible to us to help reach the public, we want to make sure we are focusing our efforts and our resources in the right places,” said Chris Zettel, Corporate Communications Officer for the City of Cranbrook.

“Taking a few minutes to complete the survey is important to us and to the success of our communications planning.”

The survey will run until November 1st and can be found here.