A family of beavers at Idlewild Lake will not be moved until the spring of 2022.

City staff said the permit window needed to complete the relocation ends on October 20th, 2021.

According to city staff, Idlewild Lake is an inappropriate habitat for the beavers and doesn’t have enough sustainable food sources.

The city said keeping the beavers in Idlewild also runs the risk of creating flooding upstream and could damage the dam infrastructure.

In the spring, the beavers will be moved to a new area with proper resources to ensure they can survive long-term.