News Joseph Creek COVID-19 outbreak declared over Ryley McCormack, staff October 18, 2021 (Supplied by Pixabay) Interior Health has declared the outbreak of COVID-19 in Cranbrook's Joseph Creek Village over. IH officials said the outbreak has ended as of Friday after it was first declared on September 3rd. 15 people were infected in connection with the facility: nine residents and six staff members. Two deaths have been connected with the Joseph Creek Village outbreak. Tags: COVID-19CranbrookInterior Health