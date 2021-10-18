A 30-unit affordable housing complex is on the way for Sparwood after District Council approved a variance on its building permit bylaws.

That land at 400 Evergreen Crescent was given to the Elk Valley Family Society to build the affordable housing structure. The finished building will have 11 one-bedroom units, 12 two-bedroom apartments and seven units with three bedrooms.

“It will have all the amenities required for affordable housing and seniors housing as well. It will have an elevator and everything else with it. We’re looking forward to that being a new addition to Sparwood,” said Mayor David Wilks.

The development variance permit that was approved by District Council brought Sparwoods requirements in line with those of the province. Wilks said it was mostly a technicality to make sure the rules were aligned.

The mayor said the housing complex is a welcomed addition to the community.

“We have a very low vacancy rate in Sparwood. There are people trying to find affordable housing units that are difficult to find. Some of our rental prices, as with the rest of the East Kootenay, have increased over the last couple of years. For those on a fixed income, it has become very difficult to find anything,” said Wilks. “If they can get into affordable housing through BC Housing, it really helps them out. We believe that Sparwood has that opportunity to help those in need that cannot necessarily meet the rental standards that are being put forward today.”