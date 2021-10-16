My Community Now Kimberley Search and Rescue Members Earn Challenge Coins SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff October 16, 2021 Search and Rescue Challenge Coin (Kimberley SAR, MyEastKootenayNow.com) (From Kimberley Search and Rescue ) Congratulations to two Kimberley SARs members, Peter and Wendy, for receiving Challenge Coins from the British Columbia Search and Rescue Association. A challenge coin is a military tradition, which many public service organizations have adopted. An organization may present to its members who prove great courage and dedication of service. This past weekend, Peter and Wendy each were presented a coin to recognize their dedication to serve others. They have both been members of BCSARA for 19 years. From the many sleepless nights to leaving the comfort of their homes, rain, or snow. When a call comes, they are there. The seemingly endless hours they spend completing behind the scene paperwork. They are proud and notable leaders. We could not be happier to have them in our lives, leading us and encouraging us. Thank you, Peter and Wendy, for all you do! You have both so many! “They give so much and ask for so little so that others may live.” https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Peter-and-Wendy.mp3