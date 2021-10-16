(From Kimberley Search and Rescue ) Congratulations to two Kimberley SARs members, Peter and Wendy, for

receiving Challenge Coins from the British Columbia Search and Rescue

Association. A challenge coin is a military tradition, which many public

service organizations have adopted. An organization may present to its

members who prove great courage and dedication of service. This past

weekend, Peter and Wendy each were presented a coin to recognize their

dedication to serve others. They have both been members of BCSARA for 19

years. From the many sleepless nights to leaving the comfort of their

homes, rain, or snow. When a call comes, they are there. The seemingly

endless hours they spend completing behind the scene paperwork. They are

proud and notable leaders. We could not be happier to have them in our

lives, leading us and encouraging us. Thank you, Peter and Wendy, for

all you do! You have both so many!

“They give so much and ask for so little so that others may live.”