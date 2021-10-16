(From Kimberley Search and Rescue ) Congratulations to two Kimberley SARs members, Peter and Wendy, for
receiving Challenge Coins from the British Columbia Search and Rescue
Association. A challenge coin is a military tradition, which many public
service organizations have adopted. An organization may present to its
members who prove great courage and dedication of service. This past
weekend, Peter and Wendy each were presented a coin to recognize their
dedication to serve others. They have both been members of BCSARA for 19
years. From the many sleepless nights to leaving the comfort of their
homes, rain, or snow. When a call comes, they are there. The seemingly
endless hours they spend completing behind the scene paperwork. They are
proud and notable leaders. We could not be happier to have them in our
lives, leading us and encouraging us. Thank you, Peter and Wendy, for
all you do! You have both so many!
“They give so much and ask for so little so that others may live.”