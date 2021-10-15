Drivers may experience some delays next week, as Victoria Avenue in Cranbrook will have a partial lane closure to accommodate construction.

City officials said two lanes will be closed from Monday at 7 a.m. to Tuesday at about 4 p.m., but the road’s other lanes will be open to maintain traffic flow.

Workers will be connecting City infrastructure to the BC Housing project next to Victoria Avenue and 21st Avenue South.

Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic and drivers are asked to obey posted signs and staff in the area.