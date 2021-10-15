News Planned burn at Sparwood Transfer Station SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff October 15, 2021 (Photo by Josiah Spyker, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Residents of Sparwood may notice some smoke today, but it’s no cause for concern. RDEK officials said the woodpile at the transfer station is being burned as part of normal operations. A contractor will be on-site with a water truck and equipment. RDEK officials said the work will be monitored closely throughout the entire operation. Tags: RDEKSparwood