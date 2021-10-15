News TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Service connection work in Cranbrook SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff October 15, 2021 (MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) A section of 21st Avenue South will be reduced to single lane alternating traffic starting at 12:00 p.m. on October 15th, 2021. City of Cranbrook staff said the work is to accommodate service connections for BC Housing. City staff are asking drivers to obey all posted signs and speed limits. The work is expected to wrap up by 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 17th. Tags: Cranbrook