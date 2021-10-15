News TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Partial closure to impact Fernie drivers SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff October 15, 2021 (Photo by MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) 13th Street between 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue will be down to a single lane from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. City staff say contractors are continuing work to connect utilities near the Affordable Rental Housing Project. A flag person will be on-site guiding traffic. City staff are asking drivers to obey all posted signs and be mindful of crews working in the Tags: Fernie