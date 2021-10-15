The Kicking Horse Canyon on the Trans-Canada Highway near Golden. (Supplied by B.C Government Flickr)

The first concrete girders have gone up in the new Sheep Creek Bridge on Highway 1 as part of the Kicking Horse Canyon Project.

B.C. Government officials said the girders will support the bridge deck.

“This is another major step towards completion as we transform this important corridor in the Kicking Horse Canyon area,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Sheep Bridge and other elements of the new alignment are part of modernizing the highway along one of B.C’s most rugged and scenic routes.”

Sheep Bridge is the westernmost of several structures under construction in phase 4 of the project. Work will also include realignment and widening of 4.8 kilometres of highway through the canyon. Construction is set to be complete in the winter of 2023/24.

Provincial officials said the new four-lane alignment will have a centre median to divide opposing traffic lanes and the shoulders will be widened to accommodate cyclists.

Highway 1 is completely closed to most traffic as crews work on Phase 4 of construction.

B.C. Government officials said alternate routes are available through Highways 93 and 95.

The detour will add approximately an hour and a half to the drive and take traffic through Radium Hot Springs.

The road will be closed until December 1st.