Yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced, that employers are meeting with unvaccinated employees between this week and Oct. 25 “to determine whether they intend to become vaccinated, provide the employee with resources on the safety and efficacy of vaccines, and provide them with information – on accessing vaccines on an urgent basis.”



Workers of long-term-care facilities in B.C. who refuse to get vaccinated are being terminated “with cause” and without severance packages later this month, if they do not comply with the directive.



The Ministry further elaborated, “for individuals who have made the decision NOT to be vaccinated, they are no longer able to meet the terms and conditions of their employment and therefore, will be issued a termination letter by their employer,”



The government says they have set a deadline for termination for the unvaccinated so that care homes can re-hire staff who are vaccinated and provide certainty, for future staffing demands.



“Employers are hopeful that all staff that are presently unvaccinated will make the decision to get vaccinated ASAP,” the ministry said.



Thursday, Health Minister Adrian Dix said 96 per cent of long-term care staff and 97 per cent of assisted-living staff in the province have received at least one dose of vaccine.



The B.C. government will not be providing religious exemptions to the mandate.



“The rule is very straightforward, it’s a provincial health order, it applies to everyone,” Dix said. “So that means if you’re not vaccinated, you’re not working right now in long-term care and assisted living.”