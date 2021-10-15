The new cases bring B.C.’s total since the pandemic began to 195,766 cases with 5,348 of those remaining active. Active cases have risen by 176 – since Wednesday.



Hospitalizations jumped by four in the past 24 hours, to 378, and 153 people are being treated in intensive care.



There were 580 new cases of COVID-19 identified in BC in the past 24 hours including – nine new deaths. As time of going to press, 2,042 British Columbians had succumbed to the virus after contracting COVID-19.



No new healthcare facility outbreaks were declared Thursday, and there remains 19 active outbreaks among care homes, assisted-living facilities and hospitals.



The new/active cases include:



246 new cases in Fraser Health – Total active cases: 2,449

104 new cases in Interior Health — Total active cases: 831

53 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health — Total active cases: 708

129 new cases in Northern Health — Total active cases: 677

48 new cases in Island Health — Total active cases: 625



In one day, 16,926 doses of a COVID vaccine were administered in the province. As of Thursday, 89% of eligible people 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 82.9% completed their two jabs.



From Oct. 6-12, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 66.9% of cases and from Sept. 29-Oct. 12, they accounted for 75.0% of hospitalizations.