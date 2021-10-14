The Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce along with other chambers from around B.C. will be meeting the Federal Commissioner for Employers, Nancy Healey to discuss issues with the labour market.

The local chamber has launched a survey and is calling for businesses in the community to submit questions and share their experiences, so they can be brought up with Healey.

“The Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce is pleased at the opportunity to engage the Federal Labor Commissioner on behalf of our membership and the entire business community,” said Helen Barron, Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.

“We have been working closely with businesses and have found that the most pressing issue is the current labour shortage. We look forward to bringing the specific issues impacting our business community directly to the federal government.”

The meeting will take place on Friday, October 15th, 2021.

