A burning pile of slash. (Supplied by Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services)

Crews will begin clearing out and burning debris piles near the Southstar trail network on Friday.

City officials said access to the trails is expected to remain open while work is going on. Those in the area are asked to obey all signs posted.

The area runs east from Highway 95 at the junction of the Peavine Forest Service Road to Gold Creek Road near the reservoir.

Crews will be in the area with chainsaws performing manual thinning work under the lead of the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

City of Cranbrook officials said the project will reduce wildfire risk to the community.

“Treatments include removing ground fuels and juvenile trees to reduce the connectivity of fuels across the landscape, thereby reducing the likelihood of a catastrophic crown fire entering the city,” said City Staff.

Workers are also arranging some mechanical fuel reduction work across 141 hectares in the Peavine/Hidden Valley area, tentatively set for Tuesday.