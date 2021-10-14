News Telecom work to reduce traffic flow along Mount Royal Drive SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff October 14, 2021 (Supplied by Pixabay) A section of Mount Royal Drive will be reduced to a single lane starting on Thursday. City of Cranbrook officials said work will be going on between Abel Avenue and Mount Sinclair Avenue North. Crews will be upgrading telecom services in the area starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, work will continue until Friday. Drivers are asked to obey all posted signs and speed limits. Tags: Cranbrook