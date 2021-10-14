The number of new COVID-19 cases identified in the West Kootenay last week – continued to drop relative to the week prior, to the lowest weekly number since mid-August.



The BC Centre for Disease Control shows Nelson leading that charge, as their mid-August positivity rate amongst resident’s testing positive for the virus between Oct. 3 and 9, was down from 153 cases to a mere 7 last week.



Trail has cut their incidence of Covid infection rates, in half, over the one and a half month time frame. The only true anomaly in the province is 100 Mile House. (See BC CDC numbers below)



New weekly case rates remain high across much of the province’s north. Setting new provincial highs for positivity of Covid are the Surrey and Prince George local health areas, as they continue to deliver the highest weekly case counts in the province: 329 and 284 respectively. It should be noted that Prince George has less than 25% of the Surrey region’s population.



Interior local health area weekly cases:



Nelson: high of 153, Aug. 15-21; most recently 7

Castlegar: high of 34, Aug. 8-14; most recently 21

Trail: high of 79, Sept. 19-25; most recently 36

Grand Forks: high of 45, Aug. 29-Sept. 4; most recently 5

Kettle Valley: high of 25, Aug. 29-Sept. 4; most recently 2

Princeton: high of 6, Sept. 5-11; most recently 0

Merritt: high of 43, Sept. 26-Oct. 2; most recently 24

South Cariboo: high of 23, Sept. 5-11; most recently 11

Lillooet: high of 10, Sept. 26-Oct. 2; most recently 3

Cariboo/Chilcotin: high of 140, Jan. 10-16; most recently 67

100 Mile: previous high of 42, Sept. 26-Oct. 2; most recently 48

North Thompson: high of 5, Sept. 19-25; most recently 1

Central Okanagan: high of 922, Aug. 8-14; most recently 186

Vernon: high of 263, Aug. 22-28; most recently 63

Armstrong/Spallumcheen: high of 31, Sept. 5-11; most recently 10

Enderby: high of 30, Sept. 19-25; most recently 14

Salmon Arm: high of 104, Sept. 5-11; most recently 86

Kamloops: high of 270, Sept. 5-11; most recently 131

Penticton: high of 69, Sept. 19-25; most recently 63

Keremeos: high of 15, Aug. 15-21; most recently 7

Southern Okanagan: high of 54, Dec. 6-12; most recently 22

Summerland: high of 21, Sept. 5-11; most recently 1

Revelstoke: high of 37, Dec. 27-Jan. 2; most recently 6

Golden: high of 38, Aug. 22-28; most recently 4

Arrow Lakes: high of 14, Sept. 26-Oct. 2; most recently 8

Kootenay Lake: high of 5, Aug. 22-28; most recently 0

Windermere: high of 34, April 4-10; most recently 1

Kimberley: high of 18, Aug. 22-28; most recently 7

Cranbrook: high of 90, Sept. 26 – Oct. 2; most recently 77

Fernie: high of 44, Jan. 17-23; most recently 7

Creston: high of 56, Aug. 15-21; most recently 30