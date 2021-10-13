Update 2 (4:33 p.m.):

Highway 93 has fully reopened after an accident shortly before noon on Wednesday.

Drive BC said Traffic is flowing along the roadway once again after the scene has been cleared.

Update (1:45 p.m.):

Drive BC is reporting that Highway 93 is open to single-lane traffic after a vehicle accident completely closed the highway before noon on Wednesday.

Original Story (11:23 a.m.):

A vehicle accident along Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park has the road completely closed to traffic.

Officials with Drive BC said the incident happened between Marble Canyon Campground and the end of the highway.

No estimates have been given as to when the road will be reopened.

Drivers will be delayed as no detour routes are available for the time being.