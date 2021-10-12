It was a busy weekend in the KIJHL with 18 games, including 7 Eddie Mountain Division matchups.

On Friday, October 8th, The Kimberley Dynamiters lost to the Columbia Valley Rockies 2-1.

Derek Stuart, the Dynamiters Head Coach, says the score would have been a lot worse if not for their goaltending.

“Friday night I didn’t like anything to be completely honest, we weren’t very good,” added Stuart.

“I’ll say we were overconfident to be polite and Columbia Valley took advantage of that and played very well. If it wasn’t for our goalie it would have been really ugly instead of 2-1.”

Also that night, The Fernie Ghostriders beat the Nelson Leafs 5-2 and Creston Valley lost to Beaver Valley 5-1.

On Saturday, October 9th, there were four Eddie Mountain Division matchups.

Columbia Valley defeated Beaver Valley 5-3, Golden beat Fernie 4-1, Creston Valley won 4-2 against Castlegar and Kimberley beat Nelson 2-1.

“Saturday night was a bit better, the first and second period was excellent it was a good sign to see our last period that we played was the best of the weekend,” added Stuart.

“We need to be more consistent and learn to not take teams lightly, especially a team that works hard like Columbia Valley. We got two points out of the weekend somehow so we’ll take it and try to get better for this coming weekend.”

It’s a tight race in the Eddie Mountain Division as the Golden Rockets, Kimberley Dynamiters and Columbia Valley Rockies all have six points.

The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have four and the Fernie Ghostriders have two points.

KIJHL action resumes Friday night.