The City of Cranbrook is reminding residents that snow in front of their properties needs to be moved within 24 hours.

This comes after changes to the City’s Streets, Traffic and Parking Bylaw that was adopted on May 31st, 2021.

“Many of our residents and business owners already faithfully clear their sidewalks after it snows and we appreciate that,” says Paul Heywood, Manager of Bylaw and Building Services with the City of Cranbrook.

“This bylaw change encourages those who do not clear their sidewalks to start to allow for better mobility of everyone using our sidewalks during the winter months.”

The City of Cranbrook is continuing its partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association Kootenays to help find volunteers to clear away snow for people who need assistance.

People needing assistance or wanting to volunteer can do so by visiting the City of Cranbrook website or calling CMHA Kootenays at 250-426-5222.