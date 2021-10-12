Invermere drivers can expect delays over the next three to four weeks as work is underway on Pineridge Drive and 14th Street.

District staff said private vehicles will not have access to Pineridge Drive and 14th Street between Westridge Drive and Canterbury Way while work is ongoing.

Drivers will need to use 15th Avenue and Westridge Drive instead.

The pipe installation is expected to be complete by the end of October and then repaving will go into November.

District staff are recommending that students who typically walk along Pineridge Drive to David Thompson Secondary should now use Westridge Drive to avoid the construction.

District staff said traffic delays are expected along nearby routes, especially before and after school.