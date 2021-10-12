Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services are urging residents to clean and inspect their chimneys before the first fire of the season.

“It’s important for those with wood stoves to burn dry seasoned wood and to clean their chimneys regularly,” says Murray Robertson, Fire Prevention Officer with Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services.

“Creosote build-up can cause chimney fires which damages chimneys and allows smoke, carbon monoxide and fire to extend beyond the chimney and into the living spaces of your home.”

City staff say chimneys must be inspected by a qualified service person after a fire has occurred and before it can be used again.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services at 250-426-2325.