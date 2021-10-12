Health Minister Adrian Dix and British Columbia’s top public health official (PHO) Dr. Bonnie Henry will address the Province, on the COVID-19 situation at 12:00 p.m.



The last reported daily case numbers were on Friday, which revealed 743 new COVID-19 cases along with five additional deaths.



Today’s announcement is expected to address the implementation of including the age-group of children aged 5 to 11 into the vaccination protocols. Currently, only those 12 and up are eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Canada, but the province confirmed over the weekend, it had opened up registration for the younger demographic, through the newly established, Get Vaccinated web-portal.