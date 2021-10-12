Police will have a prominent presence along Highway 93 and 95 over the coming months as more traffic will travel through the area with the closure of Highway 1.

According to RCMP officials, Highway 1 typically carries about 10,000 vehicles every day, and construction on the Kicking Horse Canyon project will reroute that traffic through Kootenay National Park and Radium Hot Springs.

Highway patrol offices in Cranbrook and Golden, along with Columbia Valley RCMP will be active ensuring they have a visible presence along the highways.

RCMP staff said officers will pay particular attention to aggressive driving and speed limits on both stretches of road.

Drivers are urged to give themselves plenty of travelling time, have the required tires for their vehicle and have an emergency preparedness bag just in case.

There have been many reports of dangerous driving to the RCMP during the various stages of the recent rerouting and police will be enhancing their presence on the highway to ensure the public’s safety and to enforce the Motor Vehicle Act, said Sergeant Darren Kakuno, Detachment Commander of the Columbia Valley RCMP. With the ever-changing road conditions in mountainous terrain, we are asking the public to be mindful on the road and be prepared in case of delays.

Highway 1 will be closed for construction until December 1st.