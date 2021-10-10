The City of Kimberley is flushing water lines and residents may notice an unusual colour coming from their taps.

City staff say the discolouration is not a public health concern and can easily be fixed by running an outside or cold tap until it runs clear.

According to city staff, flushing the water lines annually ensures safe drinking water and helps maintain the Water Distribution System.

Flushing and maintenance will begin on Tuesday, October 12th and will continue for several weeks.