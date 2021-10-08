Drivers are asked to be cautious over Thanksgiving weekend, as up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on highway passes.

According to Environment Canada, a frontal system moving across the province’s Interior will bring precipitation over the weekend.

The forecaster said the system will start with rain on Saturday afternoon before it changes to snow on Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Snow is expected to fall until Sunday evening, with an estimated accumulation of 10 to 15 centimetres, depending on elevation.

Officials said the weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in dangerous driving conditions.