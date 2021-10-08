Work on the “influent trunk main project” will resume on Tuesday, October 12th, affecting traffic at the intersection of Highway 3 and Victoria Avenue for a few days.

City staff say crews will begin crossing Highway 3 at Theatre Road toward Victoria Avenue and work will occur overnight until Friday, October 15th.

A reduced speed limit will be in place and lanes will be reduced on Highway 3, but city staff say highway traffic will be maintained during construction.

The sidewalk and the crosswalk will be closed while work is ongoing.

The City of Cranbrook is asking drivers to obey all traffic control and signage around the site.