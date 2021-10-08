A pair of missing women were found safe and well by Fernie Search and Rescue (SAR) after they were called to help out Elk Valley RCMP.

SAR officials said they were called shortly after midnight to search for the women believed to be fishing in the Bull River area.

The two were found in good health a few hours later, at about 4 a.m. on Friday.

SAR officials recommend going into the wilderness prepared by bringing along a satellite communication device and other equipment.

“As this is the second all-night search we have conducted this week, it is a good opportunity to remind travellers in our area that cell coverage is very limited outside the main highway corridor,” said Fernie SAR.

A trip plan is also advised before you go on on a trip, which could be as simple as a text or note to someone saying where you will be and when to expect you back.

“This simple precaution before embarking on a backcountry trip saves rescue crews lengthy search missions and can often be the difference between life and death for missing people. Our catchment area is over 4,000 square kilometres, and without a trip plan to work with it can be very challenging to locate subjects,” said SAR officials.