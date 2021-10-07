Kimberley residents will be able to once again use the Civic Centre Walking Track, but they will need to follow new safety measures.

City of Kimberley staff said all walkers will now need to stop by City Hall and show proof of vaccination and get a key fob activated.

City staff said this only needs to be done once but must be done several days in advance.

Residents must wear a mask when using the walking track.

The track reopens on October 12th, 2021.

