Following reports of multiple scams, Kimberley RCMP is urging caution, particularly regarding fraudsters trying to manipulate emotions.

Police officials are warning the public about the so-called “family in trouble” scam where a potential victim is asked to send money to someone claiming to be a family member in need of assistance.

RCMP staff said if anyone contacts you by phone, email or social media asking for money, do not send any without confirmation of the person’s identification.

“If the person calling tells you not to talk to their family members, it is most likely a scam. Many hackers and scammers will play on your emotions to get money out of you. Don’t fall for it,” said Kimberley RCMP officials.