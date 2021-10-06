Cranbrook RCMP has launched an investigation after a young child was allegedly pressured to eat an unknown candy by a group of teenagers outside of a local school.

Police officials said the child was pressured to take and eat the candy by the teens during lunch break.

Shortly after, a school supervisor was notified and the child’s family was called in.

The boy was taken to the hospital to test for any potentially harmful substances in the candy, but none were found.

“We are so grateful that there was nothing harmful found in this child’s system. The incident could have turned out so much worse for that child and his family,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron, spokesperson with Cranbrook RCMP. “We need to remind our older kids that it isn’t a game to force children younger than them to do anything that could potentially harm them. Even though there were no dangerous chemicals found, the child could have had allergies or choked on the candy.”

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Cranbrook RCMP.