Update (12:41 p.m.):

Fernie Search and Rescue said a missing hunter was found safe on Wednesday.

“Thank you to the many people who shared this information and the friends and work colleagues who assisted in the search,” said Fernie SAR officials.

Original Story (8:09 a.m):

Fernie and Sparwood Search and Rescue crews are working together to find a missing hunter, believed to be in the Bull River area.

SAR officials said a 35-year-old man was last seen at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

He was driving a green 1998 Jeep Cherokee with B.C. license plate L-G-9-4-9-C.

If he is found, the public is asked to contact Sparwood RCMP at 250-425-6233.